Monero (XMR) Price Tops $166.21

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $166.21 or 0.00670943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $66.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,772.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00403842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00092862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00561048 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00174295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00195707 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,242,423 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

