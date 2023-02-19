Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $301.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.67. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

