Morgan Stanley Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE KO opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

