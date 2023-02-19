Morpheus.Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $363,105.44 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00008488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $98.93 million and $363,105.44 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00424182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.00 or 0.28098574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 2.09321458 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $369,664.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.