MovieBloc Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $60.19 million and $3.79 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

