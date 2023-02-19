MXC (MXC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. MXC has a total market cap of $76.49 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MXC has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One MXC token can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00424182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.00 or 0.28098574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC Token Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.02933781 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,716,981.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

