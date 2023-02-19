Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $126.13 million and $2.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,642.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00405352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00091864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00656774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00552807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00173457 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

