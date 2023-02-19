Nano (XNO) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Nano has a market cap of $126.61 million and $2.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003870 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00399261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00655660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00553377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00172275 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

