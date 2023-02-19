National Bankshares Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$134.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.56.

TSE L opened at C$118.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$95.01 and a 12-month high of C$126.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$119.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.46.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,086,837.31. In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,086,837.31. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,729.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

