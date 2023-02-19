National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. National HealthCare comprises approximately 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.15% of National HealthCare worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 60.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NHC opened at $58.41 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $896.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.24%.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $148,937.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $117,958.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.