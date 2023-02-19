Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $226.90 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00223082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00102312 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00057768 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000406 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,528,800 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

