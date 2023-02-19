Nblh Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,873.64 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the US dollar. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nblh Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

