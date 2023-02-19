Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.05 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and $2.32 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00007153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,801,720 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

