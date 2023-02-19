NEM Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. NEM has a total market cap of $378.26 million and $8.56 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002096 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00425342 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,969.14 or 0.28175457 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.
NEM Coin Profile
NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling NEM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.