Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Tops $8.20 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $185.66 million and $8.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,236,966,210 coins and its circulating supply is 39,716,114,232 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

