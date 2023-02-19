Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Nishkama Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nishkama Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $347.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.82 and a 200-day moving average of $281.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $402.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

