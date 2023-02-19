Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,588,000 after acquiring an additional 101,158 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $78.90.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

