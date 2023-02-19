Nexo (NEXO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.57 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $419.39 million and $5.57 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

