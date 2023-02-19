NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $73,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in NIKE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $143.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. The company has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

