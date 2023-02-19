Nishkama Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 204,590 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,000. CoStar Group makes up about 6.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.