Nishkama Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,740 shares during the period. Rent the Runway comprises approximately 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Rent the Runway worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth about $4,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 167.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,807 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 332.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,015 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.79 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,447.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $115,966. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

