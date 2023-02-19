Nishkama Capital LLC Buys 25,297 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 347.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 3.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix stock opened at $347.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $402.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.