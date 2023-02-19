Nishkama Capital LLC Buys 262,883 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,883 shares during the period. Consolidated Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Consolidated Communications worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

