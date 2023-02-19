Nishkama Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 29.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.87% of Flex worth $65,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 200.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 2.1 %

Flex stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $774,627. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

