Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.05 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

