Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0741 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $424.38 million and approximately $64.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.84 or 0.06868904 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00079990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0764522 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $52,177,558.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

