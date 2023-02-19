Oasis Network Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $436.92 million and approximately $52.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.72 or 0.06864949 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00028393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00028701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07753879 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $69,063,387.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.