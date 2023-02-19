Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

