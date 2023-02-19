Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

OLPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olaplex Trading Down 5.5 %

OLPX opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

About Olaplex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Olaplex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after buying an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

