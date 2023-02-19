Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $213.31 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $213.31 million and $19.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.96 or 0.06867800 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00079219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00028407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00029172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

