Ontology Reaches One Day Volume of $23.92 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $225.03 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.96 or 0.06878370 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00031741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.