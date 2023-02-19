Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

NYSE GPN opened at $116.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 264.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

