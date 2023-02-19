Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,743 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

