Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 397 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,967,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

