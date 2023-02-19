Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Novanta worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,459,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novanta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 647,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $163.57 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

