Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84, a PEG ratio of 189.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

