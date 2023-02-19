Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Signature Bank by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $124.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Signature Bank has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $350.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

