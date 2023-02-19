Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NYSE CPT opened at $120.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.