Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sony Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen increased their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE SONY opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.