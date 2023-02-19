Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,521 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.