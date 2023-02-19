Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,087 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.50 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

