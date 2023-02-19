Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,292 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $155.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $162.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

