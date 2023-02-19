Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 682 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

