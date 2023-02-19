Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.89. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.