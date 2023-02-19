Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Diageo by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,600 ($43.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

DEO opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

