Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

