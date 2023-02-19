Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,619 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $141,957,000 after buying an additional 2,722,373 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.74 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

