Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 54,304 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.18) to GBX 1,730 ($21.00) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

