Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 77,207 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,207 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,948,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,335,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 113,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 169,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

