Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 377,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $14,921,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.